ISIS — who Trump said he could beat in 30 days — says the US is 'being run by an idiot'

ISIS — whom President Donald Trump said he would "bomb the hell" out of and defeat in 30 days — said through a spokesman in a recording Tuesday that the United States is being "run by an idiot," according to a Reuters report.

"You are bankrupt and the signs of your demise are evident to every eye," the terrorist organization reportedly said. "There is no more evidence than (that) you being run by an idiot who does not know what Syria or Iraq or Islam is."

Trump talked tough on ISIS on the campaign trail.

He said that he would not reveal how he would destabilize and eliminate the group because he did not want to "broadcast" his plan to the enemy, but former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin said at a Trump rally that the then-candidate would "kick ISIS' ass."

But experts said that truly defeating ISIS required tackling the "enabling conditions" that gave way to violent extremism and cautioned Trump against "taking the bait."

Since taking office, Trump has made defeating ISIS a priority as forces backed by the United States fight to reclaim Mosul in Iraq and Raqqa in Syria two ISIS strongholds, Reuters reports.

"Die of spite America, die of spite, a nation where both young and old are racing to die in the name of God will not be defeated," the ISIS spokesman said in the recording Tuesday, the first time the group has addressed the Trump presidency.