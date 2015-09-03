Maricopa County Sheriff announces shutdown of Tent City, Joe Arpaio’s infamous jail

Tent City, the infamous open-air desert jail founded by Arizona's former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, is coming down.

Newly minted Democratic Sheriff Paul Penzone, who defeated the ethically-challenged Arpaio by a wide margin in November, announced the facility would be dismantled in a Tuesday press conference, 12 News' Brahm Resnik reported.

"The circus ends and it's coming down today," Penzone said.

The Arpaio-founded jail acquired an infamous reputation for holding inmates — many of whom were detained under his hardline immigration enforcement policies — outdoors in sweltering Arizona summer heat. Temperatures often soared north of 110 degrees Fahrenheit, while Arpaio forced the inmates to wear pink outfits and eat disgusting meals.