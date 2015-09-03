Hero man destroys anti-abortion propaganda posters on college campus

On Tuesday, a video of a man destroying anti-abortion propaganda on a college campus went viral, leading many to wonder: "Who is he?"

Thanks to Emma Brockway, a 20-year-old Texas State University student who caught the incident on camera and tweeted a 21-second video, we now have more details on that score.

"I was walking to class and saw the pro-life people there and then saw this guy walk over there and start attacking the signs," she told the Independent, adding that abortion rights opponents — "extremists," as she put it — show up on campus all the time.

"These people are constantly on our campus, telling us we're going to hell, and I think [the mystery man in the video] finally snapped," she said.

At time of writing, Brockway's tweet had been shared over 6,400 times and faved more than 15,000 times, perhaps because — as Brockway speculated to the Independent — the man in the video "did what many of us secretly wish we could do."

