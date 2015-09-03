Bernice King, the youngest child of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., had a powerful response to a new Pepsi campaign video that shows Kendall Jenner diffusing a tense standoff between protestors and police by handing an officer a can of Pepsi.

"If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi," King tweeted on Wednesday, along with a photo of her famous father being pushed back by officers.

King is not the only one to criticize the Pepsi spot, which was released this week and struck many as a tone-deaf ad attempting to capitalize on the vague concept of social justice. But King's critique is especially biting considering her father's legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr. stood his ground in countless incidents with police who used violent tactics in response to his peaceful protests, and, to his daughter's point, offering a can of soda probably wouldn't have help them see eye-to-eye with his mission of social justice — or stopped him from being assassinated.