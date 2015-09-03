When does the 'Dirty Dancing' remake premiere? 2017 cast releases new set photos.

Dirty Dancing, the latest entry in the string of live and not-live TV musicals, is coming our way very soon.

ABC's movie musical remake of the 1987 film that starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is a fresh take on the classic. Taking on the iconic roles of Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle are Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes. Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland, Katey Sagal, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams are also part of the cast.

Premiere date

The three-hour TV movie is set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern. While there is no trailer for it yet, the cast is starting to tease images from the remake.

Hyland gave fans their first look of her as Baby's sister, Lisa Houseman, on Instagram on Wednesday.

Prattes also gave us our first official look at him and Breslin as Johnny and Baby in the movie.

Breslin also shared some behind-the-scene photos of her and Prattes presumably having the time of their lives:

In March, the network released the first poster for the retelling of the film and it's nearly identical to the film's original poster.

And if all that wasn't enough to whet your TV musical appetite, Messing posted a collage of photos on her Instagram on Wednesday.

We can't wait to see this version's interpretation of "Nobody puts Baby in a corner" when the film premieres on ABC on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

