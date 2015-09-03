The Chainsmokers' 'Memories ... Do Not Open' is here: Streaming and download options

For fans of the Chainsmokers, April 7 will be remembered as a momentous day. Why? Because on April 7, the Grammy-nominated duo released their first studio album, titled Memories ... Do Not Open. And if you want to be one of the first people to make your way through all the new songs, it's time to start looking at your best streaming and download options.

If you want to own Memories ... Do Not Open, you can head to iTunes, which will make the entire album available to download for $9.99. Individual songs, including "The One," "Something Just Like This" and "Paris," can be purchased separately from the album for $1.29 each.

If you would prefer to just stream the Chainsmokers new album, you can do so on Spotify.

Memories ... Do Not Open cover

The cover for Memories ... Do Not Open is rather understated, and appropriately subtle. Check it out below:

Why the title?

Accompanying the Chainsmokers' above Instagram post was an explanation for the title. Here is what they had to say:

We decided a few months ago that it was time to give you guys an album of music. As our songwriting progressed and the music got more personal we started to feel like we had more to say. We were writing songs about our selves and different things we were dealing with from past, present and future. We titled the album 'Memories... Do Not Open', because these songs are very personal to us, collections of private memories and thoughts that we now want to share with you and in the process make ourselves pretty vulnerable but that's songwriting and music's goal, to open up and relate to one another.



The box in the artwork represents that collection of items your mom would throw together once you moved out and she changed your room into a gym or office. For us this is like coming home and opening up that box with each item symbolizing a memory and feeling. We think you're going to love this album and we cannot wait to share it with you. We have poured our soul into this and we think it will show. So go get your advance preorder copy now from the link in our bio. It's going to be 10 brand new songs plus "Paris" and "Something Just Like This."

