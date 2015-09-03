Vehicle rams into Stockholm department store, at least 2 dead

A truck reportedly rammed into the Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan, one of Stockholm's "major" streets, crashing into a store window just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday, the BBC reported. At least two people were killed and one person was reportedly arrested, according to the Associated Press.

"Sweden has been attacked," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday, according to the AP. "This indicates that it is an act of terror."

The AP reported that footage airing on live television showed smoke coming from the department store where the truck reportedly crashed. The AP also reported that according to Swedish outlet SVT, shots were fired at the scene. Ahlens is reportedly a chain of department stores with multiple locations.

The truck involved the attack reportedly belongs to Swedish beer company Spendrups, the BBC reported. Spendrups said that it had been carjacked earlier on Friday.

According to the BBC, witnesses reported seeing people "on the ground."

"There is total confusion ... Many people are totally shocked," Leif Arnmar, who witnessed the incident, told SVT, according to the BBC.

