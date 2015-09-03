What channel is the Masters 2017 on? How to watch golf's biggest event

There are certain events that if won, will be seen as the pinnacle of an athlete's career. The World Series, Super Bowl and NCAA National Championship are some of sport's greatest events. For golfers, there's the Masters.

Out of all the major championships that a pro golfer aspires to win, the Masters stands above them all. There is just nothing like putting on that green jacket. So, if you don't want to miss a second of the action, here's how you can watch the 81st Masters Tournament.

Chanel and live stream schedule

Friday, April 7

If you are hoping to watch the Masters strictly on television, second round coverage on Friday will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. However, if you want to start watching right away, you can live stream certain featured groups from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com. You can also stream the action on the famed "Amen Corner," as well as the 15th and 16th holes. All streams are also available on Masters.com.

Saturday, April 8

For the third round, live television coverage will be moving to CBS, and will air from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Again, you can catch the action earlier by streaming certain groups and locations on CBSSports.com or Masters.com.

Sunday, April 9

Fourth round coverage will once again air on CBS, but will start at 2 p.m. Prior to 2 p.m., the featured group, as well as "Amen Corner" and the 15th and 16th holes will be available to stream on CBSSports.com or Masters.com.

