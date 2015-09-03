No matter who you are, how famous you are or what you've accomplished, if you're a woman, there's always a slight chance a media outlet will refer to you as someone's wife or girlfriend.

But on Friday, the Chicago Tribune flipped the script, referring to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers simply as actress Olivia Munn's "boyfriend" in a tweet on the couple's breakup.

And the disgruntled men of Twitter couldn't handle it. Some insisted Rodgers "deserves" better and demanded the outlet show some "respect" for a man who has so many athletic accolades.

One man was even so grumpy about it, he tried to set the record straight, writing, "Bears owner and girlfriend break up."

Thank you, man — take the power back.

Perhaps the Tribune had been trying to make up for a particularly cringeworthy instance of sexism in an August tweet, where the outlet referred to Olympic trapshooter Corey Cogdell only as the "wife of a Bears' lineman."

As for Munn's breakup story, maybe the Tribune was taking cues from Munn herself, especially considering this perfect anecdote about Munn not knowing who Rodgers was when she first met him:

When the two first met in 2014, Munn claimed she had never heard of him. "When I met him, I said, 'So what do you do?' And he's like, 'Oh, I play football.' I go, 'Cool, what college?' He's like, 'Oh no, I play professionally.' I go, 'Cool, what position?' He's like, 'Quarterback.' "

If we had to venture a guess, we'd say Munn is probably fine with Rodgers being referred to as her "boyfriend." She's hopefully forgotten his name by now too.