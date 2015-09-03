Considering President Donald Trump is one of the few people rushing to defend Bill O'Reilly against multiple sexual harassment allegations, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver thought he'd give the president a basic lesson on what constitutes acceptable behavior in the workplace.

And with more than 40 advertisers dropping O'Reilly's show, what better way to get that message across than by running an ad during The O'Reilly Factor's prime-time spot?

On Sunday night's episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver previewed the public service announcement he and his team would very much like to air on Fox News, which features a "professional cowboy" who puts sexual harassment in terms even Trump might understand.

"There's two things I know: I don't like pain when I cath and repeated unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks in the workplace constitute sexual harassment," the cowboy says. "If there's a power disparity between the two parties? Well that's about as inappropriate as lubricating a catheter with hot sauce, partner."

The cowboy stands beside a bookshelf prominently featuring O'Reilly's book Culture Warrior to deliver his next piece of advice.

"If you've got a friend who was accused of something like that over and over again I might think about twice about defending him because that just contributed to a culture where women don't want to come forward," he says.

Trump, of course, did just that when, during his presidential campaign, he discounted women's sexual assault allegations against him by implying his accusers were too ugly to assault and were just looking for "some free frame." His supporters didn't hesitate to pile on, calling his accusers money-hungry liars.

But even so, the cowboy maintains that Trump, on some level, must know he's "blowing" it when he comes to O'Reilly's defense.

"You're sacrificing the chance to make society a better place on the alter of your towerin' ignorance and fragile ego," he says, striking a serious tone. "You are blowing this."

The cowboy switches back to his cheery demeanor to close out the ad

He says, "Goodbye everyone watching this — and definitely not one specific person."

While the ad may never see the light of day on Fox News, hopefully it still finds its way to the folks who need to see it most.