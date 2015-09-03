Here's how the late Carrie Fisher will be in 'Star Wars: Episode 9'

When Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, the world not only lost a hilarious, animal-loving actress, it lost an iconic princess. As Princess Leia, Fisher was an inspiration to so many women (and men) who saw her first and foremost as a strong female icon. Needless to say, her death left a massive hole in the Star Wars universe, especially considering there are two films left in the newest trilogy, and her face was the final image of the most recent installment.

While it was previously confirmed that Fisher will appear in Star Wars: Episode VIII, titled The Last Jedi, it was unclear whether or not she'd make an appearance in Episode IX — until now.

That's right, Princess Leia fans. Todd Fisher, Carrie Fisher's brother, recently confirmed that the formidable princess will in fact be present in the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy, and not just as a CGI afterthought. According to the New York Daily News, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher's daughter, granted Disney requisite rights to use footage of Carrie for the final film.

"She is as much a part of [Star Wars] as anything, and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was," Todd Fisher told the New York Daily News.

The extent of her part in the film is yet to be ironed out, but according to the Hollywood Reporter, two scenes are likely to appear in Episode VIII or IX. One is a reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and the other is a confrontation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

So have no fear, everyone who wasn't a fan of that weird CGI Leia at the end of Rogue One, you'll be seeing the real thing again soon enough.

Mic has ongoing Star Wars coverage. Check out our main Star Wars hub here.