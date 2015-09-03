San Bernardino Shooter: What we know so far about the North Park Elementary gunman

On Monday, a gunman entered North Park Elementary school in San Bernardino, California, where he opened fire, killing one adult and injuring two children, according to the Los Angeles Times. Here's what we know about the gunman so far.

He turned the gun on himself

According to local police, the male gunman, who has yet to be identified, shot and killed a female instructor, then shot himself. He died of self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

"We believe this to be a murder-suicide," San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted. "Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital."

The gunman entered the school legally

San Bernardino Superintendent Dale Marsden told KTLA, the shooter went to the school to visit the female victim. According to Marsden, the shooter checked in to the school's front office using his ID, which is the only unlocked door during school hours.

The gunman likely acted alone

Following the shooting, Burguan additionally tweeted the threat had ended.

The gunman did not target students

San Bernardino Capt. Ron Maass told KTLA, the children were not specifically targeted by the gunman. "We believe the two children were the unfortunate recipients of injuries by being in the proximity to the female at the time of the incident," he said.

Instead, San Bernardino Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told the Los Angeles Times, the teacher was the likely target and is believed to be the spouse or girlfriend of the gunman.

This is a developing story.