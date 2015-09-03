Nobody asked Tyrese for his trash advice on women's sex lives, but here we are

There's nothing quite like a man, completely unprompted, doling out sexist drivel under the guise of helpful tips for "all the single ladies out there."

It's this genre of fire garbage advice that brought us singer, songwriter, Fast & Furious actor and all-around misogynistic jerk Tyrese's latest lecture on single women and self-respect. BET, unironically, shared a now-deleted video clip of Tyrese's cringeworthy monologue Monday on Twitter, prompting most people's eyes to roll right out of their heads.

Tyrese starts out by telling single women how much he appreciates them for "holding out" (on the sex that is) before going on some convoluted tirade about "promiscuous women."

"This may be harsh, but sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women are never without a man because they don't have no standards," Tyrese says. "They're ready to have sex with [anyone] and anything that wants to have sex with them."

Harsh indeed. Tyrese says there's a stark difference between these women's sexual habits and women who "love themselves" and know their "self-worth." This very wise man seemed to suggest that women should simply remain celibate until the good Lord drops the right partner into their lap.

In the fucked-up binary Tyrese proposes, unmarried women either belong to the "single and wholesome" category, or the "single and promiscuous" one, which he elaborates on next:

You have women who are out there active in these streets. They're going to lunches and dinners every night: private planes, mega yachts — it's cracking. They're never without. However, it comes with a cost. You're going to put a lot of miles on yourself down there. Come on.

Those are some pretty bold claims, but we're sure that Tyrese — who just got married on Valentine's Day at age 38 — took his own advice. He wouldn't want to put "mileage" on his own junk, now would he?

April 10, 2017, 7:04 p.m.: This story has been updated.