'Sense8' streaming: This is when you can watch season 2 on Netflix

After almost a two-year wait, season two of Netflix's hit sci-fi show Sense8 will be released in May.

The series, which takes the lives of a group of people from around the world who suddenly become linked mentally, first premiered June 5, 2015. Since then, there has been a Christmas special that was released in December 2016, and now we're finally getting more.

When and where to watch Sense8

The second season arrives in time for your summer weekend binge-watching pleasure. Season two of Sense8, which consists of 10 episodes, will be released on Netflix at 3 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 5.

Season two plot

According to Netflix, Sense8 season two will begin where it left off.

Picking up where season one left off, Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Donna Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other's tragedies and triumphs. On the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann), and forced to question their very identity, it's a matter of survival as the Sensates must find a way to live with, understand and protect one another against all odds.

In the meantime, you can catch up on season one and the Christmas special, both of which are available for streaming on Netflix.

