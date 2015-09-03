For a rich man, it appears President Donald Trump is a champ at spending other people's money.

Trump's travel costs in the first year of his administration could outstrip everything his predecessor, Barack Obama, spent on travel during eight years as president, CNN reports.

Just 80 days into his tenure, Trump's jaunts to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, have cost an estimated $21.6 million, the network reported Tuesday. By comparison, Obama spent about $97 million on personal and work travel, "including ski trips to Aspen and the Obamas' annual family vacation in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts," and work trips, according to documents reviewed by Judicial Watch, a conservative group.

"The outsized spending on travel stands in stark relief to Trump's calls for belt tightening across the federal government and the fact that he regularly criticized Obama for costing the American taxpayer money every time he took a trip," CNN noted.

Before becoming commander in chief, Trump had a fondness for zinging Obama's trips via his beloved Twitter.

"The habitual vacationer, @BarackObama, is now in Hawaii. This vacation is costing taxpayers $4 million while there is 20% unemployment," Trump snarked in late December 2011. The Obamas often took year-end trips to the Aloha State, where the then-president spent much of his youth.

Trump also griped that the Obamas "love to extravagantly spend on the taxpayers' dime" and slammed their travel costs as "unbelievable."

Those complaints may seem ironic now considering that, as CNN reported, "New York City officials have said it costs between $127,000 to $146,000 a day to protect first lady Melania Trump when she is in New York and the president is not there."