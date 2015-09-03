How to watch the 'Rugrats' Passover episode online

With Passover currently under way, one option for some celebration in between meals could be a family screening of Rugrats.

If you're in the mood for some good old-fashioned fun, gather the family together around the TV or the computer to view the Passover episode of the classic Nickelodeon children's cartoon. The episode features your favorite characters like Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the gang learning about the story of the holiday.

How to watch

Thankfully, Hulu has all nine seasons of the animated series, including the Passover episode, waiting to be streamed.

In season three, episode 26, after the family gets locked in the attic, Tommy's grandfather, Boris, gathers all the children and parents to tell them the tale of the holiday. The touching animated take on Passover is a classic that still holds up.

Nostalgia, Nickelodeon and nosh — what could be better?

Mic has ongoing TV coverage. Please follow our main TV hub here.