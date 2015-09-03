Persona 5 has multiple endings, but most of them are huge bummers. However, there's a "best ending" that shows you what truly happens with the Phantom Thieves, but it requires you to dig through some mysteries and get to the bottom of Mementos.

Persona 5 sticks close to its heist narrative style by starting in medias res: You start your adventure near the end of the game, having just been caught by Sae Niijima, then you rewind back to your humble beginnings as a Phantom Thief. To find out the true ending — and beginning — you'll need to follow the steps below.

Persona 5 true ending guide: Remain true to your heart in order to get the best ending

Gameranx reports that there are several factors that will affect your ability to get the game's best ending.

1. You'll have to complete all palaces by their stated deadlines in-game. This should be pretty easy as long as you're remembering to take the palaces (and the traps they house) seriously, but make sure you don't sleep on them.

2. Refuse to sell out your companions to Niijima. To get the best ending, it's imperative that you never cooperate with Sae Niijima while she interrogates you. Ratting out your fellow Phantom Thieves will put you on the path to the bad ending, where you get iced by a Mysterious Man in the interrogation room.

3. Refuse to cut a deal with Igor. Near the game's conclusion, you discover a big reveal about Igor, the custodian of the Velvet Room (we're keeping it mum other than that for the sake of spoilers). He'll ask you a question, and it's important that you not pick the response "Is this really the right world?" and instead choose to fight him. Beating this fight will put you on the path to the true ending.

According to Twinfinite, once you've beaten Igor once, you'll have to reach the Holy Grail at the end of Mementos to fight his true form. Beating him there will put you on the path to the "true" ending of the game. It'll be a lot of work fighting to the end of Mementos. Up until that point, though, it shouldn't be hard to get on track for the best ending as long as you remember why you became a Phantom Thief in the first place.

More Persona 5 news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on the latest entry in the Persona series, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's a guide on how to capture Personas, and here's one on building relationships with the game's Confidant system.