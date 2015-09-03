Kansas special election results: James Thompson is giving Ron Estes a run for his money

Democrats are waging a long-shot battle to win former Rep. Mike Pompeo's seat in the House of Representatives, with Democratic nominee James Thompson reportedly running margins as slim as 1% behind Republican Ron Estes in internal Republican polls.

The special election in Kansas' 4th Congressional District has been hotly anticipated, as Thompson closed the gap from a 24-point shortfall behind Estes since March amid the chaos of the early days of unpopular President Donald Trump's administration. As FiveThirtyEight noted, the race could be a harbinger of Republicans' fates in the 2018 midterm elections — and the president himself has prominently endorsed Estes on Twitter and in robocalls in the final days of the race.

Mic's live coverage of the race follows below.

8:35 p.m. Eastern: First district to be counted swings heavily for Thompson

The first district to be counted after polls closed at 8:00 p.m. Eastern swung heavily for Thompson, according to the Kansas City Star's Bryan Lowry, but full results will take some time to come in.