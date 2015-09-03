When male politicians do shitty things, their wives are generally expected to stand quietly and supportively behind them, in press conferences as in life. Not Dianne Bentley, though.

According to Business Insider, when she discovered that her husband, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, was having an affair, she set the sabotage machine in motion and brought him down.

Gov. Bentley resigned Monday as evidence mounted that he had violated a number of campaign finance and state ethics laws in pursuit of an extramarital relationship with his adviser, Rebekah Mason. That the Alabama House Ethics Committee amassed so much evidence in the first place is thanks in no small part to Dianne, who saves receipts.

According to the impeachment report, Dianne first sensed something was going on between her husband and Mason in September 2013. At the time, Mason had not yet moved to Montgomery and was living in the Governor's Mansion pool house. She was also, Dianne noticed, aggressively texting the governor on off-hours and non-gubernatorial business. Dianne didn't get concrete proof until February 2014, when she and Gov. Bentley attended a National Governor's Association in Washington, D.C. Mason came along, and Dianne saw her texting flirtatiously with the governor at the dinner table one night.

"I can't take my eyes off of you," Gov. Bentley texted Mason, in full view of his wife, according to the report.

In spring of 2014, the governor made a few unambiguous fumbles that blew his cover. Once, he texted Dianne to say "I love you Rebekah." He also gave her his state-issued iPad, apparently oblivious to the fact that it was synced with his state-issued iPhone and that any texts he might send from that phone would be accessible on the iPad.

Dianne watched her husband call Mason "sweetheart." She watched them discuss the governor's "Private Rebekah phone," chat wistfully of making an escape together and Mason call Gov. Bentley a "handsome wonderful amazing funny sweet man," as well as Gov. Bentley respond, "You are wonderful my sweet love."

And she took screenshots of all of it, which can be viewed here.

Dianne also obtained audio evidence. In March 2014, according to the report, she turned on her phone's recorder, dropped it into her handbag and told Bentley she was taking a "long walk on the beach." She left her purse behind, and within one minute, Gov. Bentley and Mason were chatting on the phone. Their conversation eventually took a turn from business to Mason's breasts.

Dianne filed for divorce in 2015. She handed over her evidence to the ethics committee in 2016. Taken together with accounts from staffers on both sides, who attested to threats and the misuse of state money in an effort to sustain the affair but keep it secret, it paints a very clear picture. Gov. Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges on Monday, and will never again run for or occupy public office.

And that's why you always save receipts.