5 acts to fill that Beyoncé-sized hole in your Coachella schedule

One big upset this year was Beyoncé's decision to pull out of Coachella after she announced that she was pregnant with twins. The singer vowed to return to the stage as a headliner in 2018, but it'll be difficult to fill the void left by Beyoncé. However, there are some acts worth checking out that are bringing some R&B, pop and hip-hop vibes, to the stage this year. Here are six acts to fill that Beyoncé-sized hole in your Coachella schedule.

1. NAO

British singer Nao found her musical sweet spot on her 90s-influenced R&B and funk debut For All We Know. Check this singer out if you're going to miss hearing Bey performing her jams "Love on Top" or "Party."

Nao's set times: Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23 at 4:55 p.m. Pacific.

2. Sampha

Another star from the U.K., Sampha, is scheduled to take the Coachella stage. The singer's soulful vocals made it onto the Beyoncé song "Mine," featuring Drake, off of her self-titled album. Sampha's latest album, Process, has enough songs to fulfill any soulful emo-songs Bey would have sang during her set, like "Me, Myself and I" or "Sandcastles."

Sampha's set times: Friday, April 14, and Friday, April 21 at 4:20 p.m. Pacific.

3. Lady Gaga

We all love Beyoncé for her big performances and ability to own the stage. Lady Gaga, who was the official replacement for Yoncé's departure this year, is quite capable of conquering her own stage as well. Please see her Super Bowl performance for further proof. It doesn't hurt that she has a song with Bey — "Telephone" — that she may play during her set.

Lady Gaga's set times: Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22, at 11:20 p.m. Pacific.

4. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar has also worked with Beyoncé and he's featured on her Lemonade track "Freedom." Perhaps the rapper may perform a snippet of the song. But if not, King Kendrick has enough big hits of his own, such as "Swimming Pools" and his latest cut, "Humble." With his next album dropping Friday, it'll be exciting to hear him perform his new songs live.

Kendrick Lamar's set times: Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23 at 10:35 p.m. Pacific.

5. Kehlani

Kehlani blends a mix of pop, R&B, and hip-hop on her debut album SweetSexySavage, released in January. The singer also called Bey one of her biggest role models. For those who were going to miss Beyoncé's rap-singing a la "Sorry" or "Partition," Kehlani could satisfy the need.

Kehlani's set times: Sunday, April 16, and Sunday, April 23 at 9:05 p.m. Pacific.

Mic has ongoing Coachella coverage. Please follow our Coachella hub here.