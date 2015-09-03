In the colorful platformer Yooka-Laylee, Tribalstack Tropics is the first world you'll explore. In this area, there are several collectibles to pick up and check off your list, including Ghost Writers, a Butterfly Extender and more. You'll want to pick up all of these items aside from your main quest to track down the special Pagies, so here's how you can gather all of the other special items within the first world. Happy hunting!

Yooka-Laylee Tribalstack Tropics Secrets: Find all five Ghost Writers

Each world in Yooka-Laylee has five different Ghost Writers. Here's where you can find all of them in Tribalstack Tropics, according to IGN.

Yellow: You can find the Yellow Ghost Writer near the level's entrance after you take the stairs to the right. You can't miss him; he's big and yellow.

Red: Find the Red Ghost Writer near the Monument near the back of the world and run all the way around the right side. You'll need to fight the red ghost to collect it, so wrangle it and then you'll be able to add it to your collection.

Green: Head straight from the entrance and make a sharp right once you've passed between the pillars, keeping the wooden bridge to your left, to find this little guy milling about.

Blue: Head out to the woods and look in the back-left corner. Use your Sonar Shot to reveal the Blue Ghost Writer hanging out, then add it to your collection.

Purple: Near the entrance of the world you'll find an ice flower. Suck it up into your mouth and hang onto it. Hop over to the platform ahead of the ice flower, and you'll see the Purple Ghost Writer. Shoot the ice from the ice flower into its mouth. Now Purple is yours!

Yooka-Laylee Tribalstack Tropics Secrets: How to get the Butterfly Extender

The Butterfly Extender is an item that can increase your health gauge. You'll want to seek it out for sure. There's going to be one you can find in every world. Here's how to find it in Tribalstack Tropics, according to IGN.

First, go all the way to the far end of Tribalstack Tropics, where you can see the Monument. Run up the ramp to the monument and turn right when you get to the top right section where you'll come across a caged off area. Put your platforming skills to the test here to reach the butterfly health extender at the top right of this section.

Yooka-Laylee Tribalstack Tropics Secrets: How to get the Mollycool

The Mollycool is a collectible you'll need to power up Dr. Puzz's D.N. Ray for transformations in Yooka-Laylee. You'll find them in each world. For Tribalstack Tropics, look at the platform near Trowzer. Use your Sonar Shot on the totem there. Jump onto the platforms that begin to move and then follow them all the way back to the Mollycool.

Yooka-Laylee Tribalstack Tropics Secrets: How to get the Play Coin

In Yooka-Laylee, Play Coins are used to play games at the Arcade where Rextro lurks. According to Prima Games, you'll find your first Play Coin after you find Rextro. Look for a ramp near Rextro that will eventually take you down into a ravine, and then take it all the way to the left until you find a special cave with a Play Coin inside.

Yooka-Laylee Tribalstack Tropics Secrets: Find the Power Extender

You'll use the Power Extender to obtain additional power as you make your way through Yooka-Laylee. According to IGN, you'll find the first Power Extender at the top of the monument in Tribalstack Tropics. Look for a totem next to Blastoole, use a Sonar Shot to make a platform appear, then ride it all the way to the top to get your Power Extender. Easy!

