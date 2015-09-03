Boston Marathon 2017 Livestream: How to watch Monday’s race online

No need to catch a flight to Beantown to watch this year's Boston Marathon. There are a few easy ways running fanatics can stream the big event on their PCs or mobile devices.

- NBC Sports offers its users a live stream of the show in addition to its live broadcast from the event.

- CBS's Boston affiliate will provide its own live stream of the event with a hometown feel.

- FloTrack offers an international live stream of the show for viewers in Australia, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, and the UK.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Patriot's Day in downtown Boston. Coverage of the race begins at 8:30 a.m. on NBC.

The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, founded in 1897. This year marks the city's 121st annual race.

Last year's 22-year-old Ethiopian runners Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Atsede Baysa took first place honors in the men and women's divisions respectively, earning $150,000 apiece for their efforts.

More than $830,000 in prize money will be awarded to runners at this year's event.