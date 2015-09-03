What is a "MOAB" bomb? Size, cost and video of the US' largest non-nuclear weapon

It's been dubbed the "mother of all bombs," or MOAB, and for good reason: It's the largest non-nuclear bomb in the United States' arsenal.

On Thursday, the U.S. military dropped a MOAB bomb in Afghanistan around 7 p.m. local time, according to CNN. The target was reportedly an underground Islamic State group hideout. It was the first time the bomb had ever been used.

Weighing about 22,000 pounds (about five tons heavier than anything other military weapon) and measuring 30 feet in length, the MOAB is a GPS-guided "air burst" weapon — one that explodes just above the ground to increase the range of its impact, according to How Stuff Works.

It has a blast radius of about one mile, according to the Raycom News Network.

The MOAB's true name is the GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast Bomb. Each costs about $15.7 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Air Force received 15 such bombs from Boeing Co. in 2011.

Video footage of a MOAB bomb explosion, which originally aired on the History network and was uploaded to YouTube, shows the massive fireball and cloud created by the detonation of such a weapon.