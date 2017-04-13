US Bombs ISIS: Here's Trump's statement after US drops MOAB on Afghanistan

President Donald Trump praised the military mission that dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb on Afghanistan on Thursday, calling the strike "another successful event."

"Very, very proud of the people, really another successful job," Trump said during a White House meeting with first responders from Atlanta. "We're very, very proud of our military."

JUST IN: Trump says he's "proud" of "very successful job" the military did with the use of 'The Mother of All Bombs' https://t.co/G3qGtUdiu8 https://t.co/DheqU0SsRl

Trump, however, was evasive when asked whether he personally authorized the strike using the "mother of all bombs," which has a blast radius of about 1 mile. The bomb is the most powerful non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. military arsenal, and had never been used in battle until Thursday, CNN reported.

When asked point-blank whether he authorized the bomb, Trump said, "Everybody knows exactly what happened."

"What I do is I authorize my military," Trump added. "We have the greatest military in the world, and they've done a job as usual and I've given them total authorization."

U.S. officials said the bomb was dropped on a cave and tunnel used by ISIS.