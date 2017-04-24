We're hoping spring will be warm, but if not, having a solid outwear option is clutch. With new weather, comes new spring fashion for days that go from chilly to blazing hot, and everything in between.



A lightweight jacket or stylish bomber is a great piece to have in your coat closet to grab and go, and it's always great to have a more bold option to serve as your statement piece. A ton of e-retailers sell bombers and light jackets, but we searched to find some of the best from ASOS, Rebecca Minkoff, Timberland and more.

ASOS premium bomber jacket in floral jacquard: $98

ASOS

Slightly oversized and fully lined, this bomber is made from a woven-in floral jacquard. Its smooth bonded exterior is brought together by ribbed trims.

Finders Keepers Cecil bomber: $200

Fashion Bunker

For a cushy feel, this tan bomber from Finders Keepers has a padded interior. Its waffle fabric and ribbed cuffs give it chic, Star Wars feel.

Rebecca Minkoff Bali jacket: $349

Rebecca Minkoff

This suede jacket with grommet detailing instantly gives an edgy vibe to any look. While it's on the pricey side, the seasonal jacket has timeless appeal.

Boden Sienna textured coat: $203

Boden

For work or business casual events, this cotton-polyamide coat is a lovely addition to the closet. Its buttons are smartly concealed in the lining.

C/MEO Collective double take bomber: $220

Fashion Bunker

This lined, medium-weight bomber adds interest with its frilled sleeves. For those of you who need a pocket to get through the day, there's two subtle ones in the inseam.

ASOS premium quilted bomber jacket with dragon embroidery: $98

ASOS

In addition to this bomber being incredibly fly, it can also be cleaned by hand — no trekking to the dry cleaner necessary. The bomber is 100% polyester and reversible to switch up for fun.

Timberland women's pine mountain waterproof trench coat: $99.99

Timberland

For those warm but rainy days, this hip-length coat from Timberland is a great option. Waterproof, the tan topper repels rain so you're not feeling all damp and uncomfortable when it's pouring outside.

ILY Couture Embroidered Leather Jacket: $168

ILY Couture

It's one thing to have a leather jacket, it's another to have one with serious personality. This piece from ILY Couture has multiple zippers, floral embroidery and stud details.

Schott Nylon MA-1 Flight Souvenir Jacket: $147

Revolve

There's a lot of personalization going on with this bomber, which is inspired by Air Force jackets. The orange lining against the right navy exterior pops — never mind the fun patches. With a crop top and leggings your look is set.

Rothco camo field jacket: $59

Urban Outfitters

We know camouflage jackets were so four seasons ago, but there's something classic about the style. We love this thin, cotton option with four pockets from Urban Outfitters.

Canada Goose faber bomber: $395

Canada Goose

A part of their fresh spring collection, this insulated jacket from Canada Goose is smart for transitional weather. Designed as a classic bomber with ribbed cuffs, it is wind and water resistant.