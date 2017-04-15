MOAB bombing death toll has risen to 94, Afghan officials say

The body count of the U.S. military's GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast strike on an Islamic State group facility in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan has risen to 94, CNN reported Saturday.

"The number of Daesh fighters killed in the U.S. bomb in Achin district jumped to 94, including four commanders," Nangarhar province spokesman Attaullah Khogiani told CNN.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said the death toll might "change." "Our team is in the area and they are doing clearance, so the figure might change as they find more bodies," he said.

Gen. John Nicholson ordered the launch of the bomb, the biggest conventional explosive in the U.S. military arsenal, on an ISIS tunnel network on Thursday. The body count for the attack previously stood at 36.

Afghan officials have not reported any civilian casualties of the bombing.

According to the Associated Press, one source said Nicholson ordered the attack on the network using the MOAB to intimidate Afghanistan's ISIS affiliate, and the bombing was not in any way intended to send a signal to the North Korean government, which is deadlocked with the United States in a saber-rattling match over its nuclear program.