Coachella fashion these past few years has been largely embarrassing: The flower crowns. The appropriated Native American headdresses. The fringe. The macrame. The espadrilles.

It was beginning to feel like no one could save us from this national nightmare. But then, on the first weekend of Coachella, Rihanna showed up, took one look at all that and proudly declared, "Nah."

Honestly, Rihanna not only shunned all typical festival attire, but our Lady of See-Through Clothing hath brought us two of her best outfits of all time.

The first one came Saturday. Rihanna blessed us on Instagram with a picture of herself in a literally head-to-toe crystal bodysuit by Gucci. Reminiscent of her see-through CFDA dress, Riri was coated in sparkly chainmail, as she should be.

"I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit," she captioned the picture, perfectly.

"Phresh out," she captioned another one, referencing the fact that her outfit is quite literally fresh off the runway, coming straight from the most recent Gucci fashion show in Milan in February.

Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images A model on the Gucci runway at Milan Fashion Week in February

What's that written on her shirt? "Common sense is not that common." Slay us with that philosophical theory, mom.

In action, the outfit made Rihanna look like a mythical fairy princess from outer space.

Compilation video of Rihanna having fun with her friends and family at Coachella! ???????? https://t.co/J2fCoeDrfg

Which is to say she looked great.

Obviously, Twitter was obsessed with it too.

@ZerboJulie @navy992 I don't know how Rihanna does it, but she always takes it next level ???? #Rihanna #coachella

Also I saw Rihanna jus chillin at Coachella poping in to see Gaga and looked FLAWLESSSSSS

rihanna pretty much won coachella?

Rihanna wins best Coachella outfit

Rihanna's Coachella outfit is everything????????

But did Rihanna stop there? Of course she didn't.

She decided to bless us once more, on Sunday, with another outfit that is, well, perfect too. This time, it was a large denim jacket worn as a dress, with thigh-high white patent leather boots.

Rihanna KILLING IT with denim on the second day of Coachella! ????????

Rihanna is not letting anyone breathe at Coachella.

She topped off that look too with a pair of futuristic sunglasses and blue sparkly lipstick.

And it's honestly just like...

We don't deserve Rihanna. We just don't.