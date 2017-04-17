Trump hosted a special Easter celebration just for the well-to-do guests of Mar-a-Lago

Trump hosted a special Easter celebration just for the well-to-do guests of Mar-a-Lago

By A.P. Joyce
 | 

It's no secret at this point that this year's White House Easter Egg Roll was slapped together at the last minute. But it turns out the first family did invest time and energy into an Easter egg hunt, just not one for the American public.

On Sunday, one day before the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump hosted a private Easter egg hunt for the tony guests of his private country club Mar-a-Lago.  

While the event was closed to the press, mere plebeians got a glimpse into the festivities via Instagram. 

Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose for a picture underneath a balloon arch — who doesn't love a balloon arch?

A photo posted by (@) on

Here's one of the first grandchildren in what looks to be some kind of cake making activity for the children — what fun!

A photo posted by (@) on

Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara posed with guests by the pool.

A photo posted by (@) on

Attendees were even afforded the red carpet treatment. 

A photo posted by (@) on

Melania Trump entertains potential replacements for White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

A photo posted by (@) on

If the first family was willing to put on such a spectacular event for their private guests, one can only imagine how exciting the official White House Easter Egg Roll will be.

Or maybe not.

Share:
A.P. Joyce
By A.P. Joyce
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage