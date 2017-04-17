Donald Trump, who says he is too busy to read books, found one he likes — with no words

President Donald Trump has said he doesn't have time to read very much. On Monday morning, though, Trump went to Twitter to make a book recommendation for his audience and supporters.

Judging from the title — Reasons to Vote For Democrats, by Michael J. Knowles — the book might seem an unexpected pick for the Republican president. But there's a catch: The book is made up of 266 blank pages.

Trump wrote on Twitter that the volume was a "great book for your reading enjoyment."

While Trump says he loves to read, he has said his busy schedule keeps him from devouring literature.

"I'm looking at a book, I'm reading a book, I'm trying to get started," Trump told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in March. "Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there's some emergency, this or that."

He's also said he doesn't read books to educate himself on certain decisions, telling the Washington Post in July that he doesn't need to read because, "I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability."

Trump's lack of appetite for reading puts him out of step with his predecessors. Obama gave an interview to the New York Times in January, shortly before leaving office, about his love of books. And Karl Rove, a top adviser to former President George W. Bush, said Bush read more than 100 books while occupying the Oval Office.

"In the 35 years I've known George W. Bush, he's always had a book nearby," Rove wrote on a 2008 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. "He plays up being a good ol' boy from Midland, Texas, but he was a history major at Yale and graduated from Harvard Business School. You don't make it through either unless you are a reader."