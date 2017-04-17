In Persona 5, you build confidant relationships with a strange cast of characters, including a failed politician to a doctor who runs clinical trials on you. Perhaps none are quite as strange as building a relationship with the twin female wardens who are in charge of your mystical, dreamlike prison cell.

This relationship with the twins, Caroline and Justine, is very important to the advancement of the main characters abilities and the fusing of personas.

Given all that it can provide, it's handy that the strength confidant in Persona 5 is one of the most straightforward relationships in the game.

Rather than hanging out with the twins or finishing specific mementos missions for them, you simply need to present specific personas to them.

On Game Skinny, they've outlined exactly what each rank of the strength confidant unlocks:

Rank 1, Group Guillotine: Fuse three personas to create powerful new ones.



Rank 3, Solitary Confinement: Sentence a persona to solitary confinement to gain resistances.



Rank 5, Guillotine Booster: Fuse four or more personas when creating new ones.



Rank 8, Special Solitary Confinement: Resistances gained from solitary confinement are stronger.



Rank 10, Special Treatment: Fuse personas higher than the player's level.





The guillotine is a way to execute and fuse personas in 'Persona 5'. Atlus/RPG Site

In addition, Game Skinny has also laid out a list of every persona needed to unlock each rank and how to get them. For quick reference:

Rank 1 requirement: Produce a Jack Frost that has the Mabufu ability.



Rank 2 requirement: Produce a Shiisaa with the Frei ability.



Rank 3 requirement: Produce a Matador with the Magaru ability.



Rank 4 requirement: Produce a Flauros with the Tarukaja ability.



Rank 5 requirement: Produce an Ame-no-Uzume with the Dodge Psy ability.



Rank 6 requirement: Produce a Neko Shogun with the Dekaja ability.



Rank 7 requirement: Produce a Lachesis with the Tetraja ability.



Rank 8 requirement: Produce a Hecatoncheires with the Masukunda ability.



Rank 9 requirement: Produce bugs with the Samerecarm ability.



Rank 10 requirement: Produce a Seth with the High Counter ability.

