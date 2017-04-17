A new error code, ce-34878-0, is bugging NBA 2K17 fans on PlayStation 4, but there appears to be a fairly easy fix for the problem.

According to 2K Support, this error message means the game has crashed and must be restarted to continue play.

In most instances, gamers will be able to resume play where they left off, but if that isn't the case, here are the detailed instructions 2K Support has offered for the alternative situations:

NBA 2K17 : How to fix error code ce-34878-0: First, restart the console

Power-cycle your system by turning it off and then back on.

NBA 2K17 : How to fix error code ce-34878-0: Is your game software updated?

At the PlayStation home screen or dashboard, highlight the logo or icon of the game you're playing (in this case, NBA 2K17) and press Options on your controller. Selecting "Check for Update" will check for and install any new updates.

NBA 2K17 : How to fix error code ce-34878-0: Is your PS4 updated?

Select Settings, which lives the toolbox on the upper menu of the PlayStation home screen.

Choose "System Software Update" and allow your PS4 to install any new updates.

Restart your PlayStation 4 if the system doesn't do it automatically.

NBA 2K17: How to fix error code ce-34878-0: Now, clear your PS4's cache

This is slightly advanced, so If you've never cleared your console's cache before, here's how.

NBA 2K17 : How to fix error code ce-34878-0: Uninstall and reinstall the game

Upload your saved game to the cloud or to a USB storage device. This is done to ensure you won't lose the data or items you've accumulated.

Follow this guide from SCEA to uninstall and reinstall your game.

NBA 2K17: How to fix error code ce-34878-0: Reinstall your hard drive

This is only for gamers who have upgraded the original PS4 hard drive. Sony advises that if you have the original, re-install it.

If none of those steps works, 2K encourages fans to reach out to PlayStation Support for further assistance.

More sports gaming news and updates

Are you a sports gamer? Check out more content from Mic, including tips for leveling up your NBA 2K17 MyPlayer, playing quarterback in Madden 17, our review of MLB The Show 17 and the classic Nintendo sports games we want to see on the Switch.