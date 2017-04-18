We'd like to interrupt your daily internet browsing to inform you that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are still having the time of their lives.

Yes, they're still on vacation. Yes, they're still looking great. And yes, they're still affirming their place in the world as the best couple in the universe, which is really only further proven by this picture below.

Getty Images Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on a yacht in the South Pacific

There they are, standing on a 138-meter yacht in the South Pacific, which also apparently had Oprah Winfrey on board. And there is Barack Obama, our former president, taking a picture of one of the greatest women who has ever lived, and who just happens to be his wife: Michelle Obama.

Look at them. Just a mom and a dad, loving life.

When have you ever looked this happy and pleased with yourself?

When have you ever been this content?

When have you ever been this carefree?

Never. That's when.

Of course, this tiny glimpse of them being extremely adorable has sent Twitter into a bit of a tailspin. Like, who knew Barack Obama was one of the world's best Instagram husbands, proudly snapping shots of his wife?

Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband

Barack: "Why do you want the photo taken in square mode?" Michelle: "Just do it.

Obama taking a fire pic of Michelle with his iPad is everything I needed tonight

Who knew it would hurt this much?

@mad_hill @Chrissssssw Obama was our step dad who broke up with our mom America, who still loves us but is moving on with his life

@mad_hill @ACHIRD_ i love him https://t.co/IEYsiWcfRe

@mad_hill @AkilahObviously Come Back!!! Agggh!!!! https://t.co/ZMzTh0d584

Guys Barack and Michelle Obama have moved on hey ????????????

Actually, when you think about it, this picture kinda looks familiar, doesn't it? A powerful man taking a picture for and of his more powerful, more fabulous, more important wife?

Where did we see it? Oh yeah.

Barack and Jay Z just goes to show, no matter how big or powerful you are, your #1 job is to be your girl's groupie

Just goes to show, as the tweet above so aptly states: no matter what your job is, or who you are, if you want to be a good husband, you've gotta be your wife's biggest stan.