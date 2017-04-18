Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez are sitting down with Mic and six Kentuckians for an exclusive roundtable discussion about the future of the Democratic Party. Sanders and Perez are traveling the country on a "Democratic unity tour" and are meeting with Mic in Kentucky.

The roundtable, which will air on Facebook at 9 p.m. Eastern, is being moderated by Mic co-founder Jake Horowitz, and Navigating Trump's America staff writer Andrew Joyce is on the scene and live-tweeting the event. We'll be updating this post to include Andrew's tweets below.

We're hosting a roundtable with @BernieSanders and @TomPerez in Frankfort, KY on their #fightback tour across America.

@BernieSanders @TomPerez .@AndrewPaulJoyce will be live tweeting here as @BernieSanders and @TomPerez meet with local Kentucky residents

@BernieSanders @TomPerez @AndrewPaulJoyce .@BernieSanders: Campaign financing is not a sexy issue but if you're concerned about any issue you have to be concerned w/ #citizensunited

@BernieSanders @TomPerez @AndrewPaulJoyce @TomPerez: The cost of one trip to Mar-a-Lago would fund the White House logs database for 15 years #MicRoundtable

@BernieSanders: On young people running for office: "I work in the United States Senate, trust me, these guys don't know more than you.

@TomPerez calls out Kentucky for being one of the "worst offenders" on felon voter disenfranchisement.

@BernieSanders to KY coal miner: Somebody might want to ask @SenateMajLdr what he wants to do about coal miners pensions and health care.

@BernieSanders @SenateMajLdr .@BernieSanders to a #TuitionFreeCollege skeptic: 'argue with me, kid!'