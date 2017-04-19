Kim Kardashian West called the flu "an amazing diet." It's not going over well.

Seems like Kanye West's recklessness on Twitter rubbed off on Kim for this one.

On Tuesday night, at around 2 a.m. Eastern, Kim Kardashian West tweeted about how great the flu is for losing weight.

"The flu can be an amazing diet," Kardashian West wrote. "So happy it came in time for the Met."

The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown

She ended it with a quick "lol" and the hashtag #6lbsdown, because apparently she's lost six pounds so far before the Met ball, which is happening on May 1.

Although to her Kardashian West's tweet was probably just a flippant little note, it actually couldn't come at a worse time. Just one week ago, Cosmopolitan got roasted for publishing a weight loss story about a woman who lost 44 pounds without exercising. How'd she do it? Well, she had cancer. So now here is Kardashian West, who has thousands of very young and impressionable fans, boasting about how yet another kind of illness can be actually be quite "an amazing diet."

It's not great.

Of course, Twitter reacted quickly, with people pointing out that she was (probably unknowingly) directly quoting The Devil Wears Prada, which made a similar joke about using illness as a diet.

It's also just... clearly not a good idea.

@KimKardashian People also die, from the flu...but glad you feeling better https://t.co/KaoQi2z9Mp

More seriously though, this rousing endorsement of contracting the flu could be taken as an unconscious attempt at glamorizing illness, or an endorsement for people to purposefully get sick in order to lose weight. And that would be, if you hadn't thought about it already, a very, very bad idea.

@KimKardashian id watch what I say! people will start saying the flu is the next amazing way to lose weight lol

@KimKardashian maybe don't glamorize sickness for weight loss

@KimKardashian Great news, you'll love AIDS!

Kardashian West has tweeted out some bizarre things in the past, but this is one that definitely should have been kept a draft.