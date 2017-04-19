Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News and women are rejoicing

In an eminently reasonable but still somewhat surprising turn of events, 21st Century Fox fired Bill O'Reilly on Wednesday.

After the New York Times reported that Fox News and its number-one host had together paid out $13 million in hush money to women who filed sexual harassment complaints against O'Reilly over the years — and after a number of damning and offensive comments he'd made about it resurfaced thereafter — the Murdoch family finally pulled the plug on The O'Reilly Factor and its mouthpiece.

Although the move follows at least a decade of serial sexual harassment that Fox helped cover up, O'Reilly's firing is still satisfying, and women of the internet are celebrating. Lisa Bloom, who represented three of the women who accused O'Reilly, tweeted out her "victory statement" shortly after the news broke.

"This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons," Bloom wrote, adding, "Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when the first complaint was made, but at least they did it now."

"They did it because we persisted," she continued.

Here is my victory statement.

Welcome to the "Bill O'Reilly is over" party. It's lit. There are puns:

Bill Oh Bye! ly

???????? HuffPost splash rn??

There is schadenfreude, so much glorious schadenfreude:

Me watching all these evil men finally fail https://t.co/62p0CYoXCV

Bill O'Reilly, https://t.co/IfEXlyCa2K

bye bitch!!! https://t.co/IqlxcwRKmJ

When u get that notification saying Bill O'Reilly isn't returning to Fox https://t.co/Qa2R72bUjF

Bill O'Reilly & Tomi Lahren are out of a job,Steve Bannon on his way out the door Chaffetz not seeking reelection .. alright 2017 I see you https://t.co/cZx9JhR3TA

There's this iconic meme:

Bill O'Reilly got fired

And fond reminiscences:

And that's it for @oreillyfactor (RIP 1996-2017). In honor of the moment, here's Bill to 'play us out': https://t.co/yP7E2ruFta @FoxNews

There's Cher:

3 FAMOUS OLD MEN...ROGER AILELS, BILL O'REILLY,& DONALD TRUMP HAVE SEXUALLY HARASSED WOMEN 4 YRS,TWO GOT FIRED,& ONE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT??

There's this very scary possibility:

Congratulations to Bill O'Reilly on taking this important first step toward the presidency of the United States.

There's this reality:

Ding dong! Big, dumb, bigot witch Bill O'Reilly is dead! Also, tons of women are still being harassed, and many are too scared to speak out.

And a call to action:

Ladies Stand Up, Take a Bow! All of @oreillyfactor accusers took this PIG down! Brave & Powerful Women! Now let's do same w/@realDonaldTrump

Bye, Bill.