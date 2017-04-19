The roster of NBA players past and present set to be included in the upcoming NBA Playgrounds gets more impressive by the day.

NBA Playgrounds is a new arcade-style hoops title from Saber Interactive that features gameplay reminiscent of NBA Jam, with an artistic design that will remind some of NBA Street.

It also features a card-collecting element that piggybacks off of modes like Ultimate Team from EA Sports titles, as well as NBA 2K's MyTeam.

On Monday, the game's official Twitter account tweeted this image, revealing a handful of players that hadn't been seen in any of the previous press releases:

The huge roster list of #NBAPlayGrounds is coming soon - it'll include every player here and a ton more! #UpYourGame

Shawn Kemp, Kristaps Porzingis, Larry Johnson and Ray Allen are all included as caricatured players.

Per the PlayStation blog, there will be over 200 players in the game. Here's a look at the players who have been confirmed either in a trailer or a promotional image:

Ray Allen

Shawn Kemp

Allen Iverson

Magic Johnson

Shaquille O'Neal

Larry Johnson

Wilt Chamberlain

Grant Hill

Maurice Cheeks

Chris Webber

Chris Mullin

Clyde Drexler

Alex English

Spud Webb

Chauncey Billups

Dell Curry

James Worthy

Dominique Wilkins

Billy Cunningham.

James Harden

Dirk Nowitzki

LeBron James

Russell Westbrook

Kristaps Porzingis

Jimmy Butler

Pau Gasol

C.J. McCollum

Monta Ellis

Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul

Dwyane Wade

John Wall

Kevin Durant

DeAndre Jordan

Dwight Howard

Andrew Bogut

Elfrid Payton

Andre Drummond

Stephen Curry

Kawhi Leonard

Brandon Ingram

Anthony Davis

Buddy Hield

Jrue Holiday

Derrick Rose

Kyrie Irving

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

DeMarre Carroll

Ricky Rubio

Kevin Love

Paul Millsap

Rudy Gobert

Miles Plumlee

Rajon Rondo

Blake Griffin

Trey Burke

Damian Lillard

Gordon Hayward

George Hill

Thon Maker

That list of players is already an impressive one, but there's more to come.

The game is slated for release in May, and it will retail for $20. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

