'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Track List: What levels are in 'MK8 Deluxe' for Switch?
Mic

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Track List: What levels are in 'MK8 Deluxe' for Switch?

By Xavier Harding
 | 

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track list is one of the best things about the Nintendo Switch game. The series is known for combining old tracks from previous games with new original tracks. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps up the tradition. Players grabbing the Nintendo Switch edition of Mario Kart 8 can expect some of their old favorites in full 1080p, as well as new tracks that first debuted on the Wii U. 

But which of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks from the DLC can you expect? Scroll down for the entire list of levels.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks: The levels included in MK8 on Switch

Thwomp RuinsSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki
Thwomp Ruins  'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki

Mushroom Cup

• Mario Kart Stadium
• Water Park
• Sweet Sweet Canyon
• Thwomp Ruins

Toad HarborSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Super Mario Wiki
Toad Harbor  'Mario Kart 8'/Super Mario Wiki

Flower Cup

• Mario Circuit
• Toad Harbor
• Twisted Mansion
• Shy Guy Falls

Sunshine AirportSource: 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'/Super Luigi Bros.
Sunshine Airport  'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'/Super Luigi Bros.

Star Cup

• Sunshine Airport
• Dolphin Shoals
• Electrodrome
• Mount Wario

Rainbow RoadSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Tor
Rainbow Road  'Mario Kart 8'/Tor

Special Cup

• Cloudtop Cruise
• Bone-Dry Dunes
• Bowser's Castle
• Rainbow Road

Yoshi CircuitSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki
Yoshi Circuit  'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki

Egg Cup

• Yoshi Circuit (from GameCube)
• Excitebike Arena (Excitebike-themed)
• Dragon Driftway
• Mute City ('F-Zero'-themed)

Baby ParkSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Polygon
Baby Park  'Mario Kart 8'/Polygon

Crossing Cup

• Baby Park (from Gamecube)
• Cheese Land (from Game Boy Advance)
• Wild Woods
• Animal Crossing (Animal Crossing-themed)

Toad's TurnpikeSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Popelburg/YouTube
Toad's Turnpike  'Mario Kart 8'/Popelburg/YouTube

Shell Cup

• Moo Moo Meadows (from Wii)
• Mario Circuit (from Game Boy Advance)
• Cheep Cheep Beach (from DS)
• Toad's Turnpike (from N64)

Dry Dry DesertSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Zachariah Debrincat/YouTube
Dry Dry Desert  'Mario Kart 8'/Zachariah Debrincat/YouTube

Banana Cup

• Dry Dry Desert (from Gamecube)
• Donut Plains 3 (from SNES)
• Royal Raceway (from N64)
• DK Jungle (from 3DS)

Wario StadiumSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Game Revolution
Wario Stadium  'Mario Kart 8'/Game Revolution

Leaf Cup

• Wario Stadium (from DS)
• Sherbert Land (from Gamecube)
• Music Park (from 3DS)
• Yoshi Valley (from N64)

Rainbow RoadSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Trainer Hinaru
Rainbow Road  'Mario Kart 8'/Trainer Hinaru

Lightning Cup

• Tick-Tock Clock (from DS)
• Piranha Plant Slide (from 3DS)
• Grumble Volcano (from Wii)
• Rainbow Road (from N64)

Hyrule CircuitSource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Rooster Teeth
Hyrule Circuit  'Mario Kart 8'/Rooster Teeth

Triforce Cup

• Wario's Gold Mine (from Wii)
• Rainbow Road (from SNES)
• Ice Ice Outpost
• Hyrule Circuit (Legend of Zelda-themed)

Neo Bowser CitySource: 'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki
Neo Bowser City  'Mario Kart 8'/Mario Kart Racing Wiki

Bell Cup:

• Neo Bowser City (from 3DS)
• Ribbon Road (from Game Boy Advance)
• Super Bell Subway
• Big Blue

Check out more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe news and coverage

If you're anxious to get racing in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, check out our video gameplay of the first 20 minutes of the game and find out the characters the game needs ASAP. Learn how you can buy the game bundled with the console, including one bundle from Nintendo. Or play Mario Kart 64 on a newer console instead, if you're looking for a nostalgia fix.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage