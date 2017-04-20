It's fun to win when you're playing franchise modes in sports video games, but part of the enjoyment comes in building a team.

Let's face it; there's not much building required to take the Chicago Cubs to the World Series in MLB The Show 17. With the surplus of talent on the defending champions' roster, you better win it all if you picked them as your team to control in the game's franchise mode.

If you're looking for attractive reclamation projects, I have three suggestions. These teams aren't yet among the elite in the majors, but they have the building blocks in place in the form of young major leaguers or promising minor leaguers.

To execute any of these projects, you'll need to download one of OperationSports.com's Full Minor League rosters here.

Here's a look at the three teams. The players are listed with their ages and ratings in the game.

Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 17 : Chicago White Sox

Mic.com Tim Anderson of the Chicago Whitesox

SP - Carlos Rodon - 24 years old - 77 overall

SS - Tim Anderson - 23 years old - 75 overall

2B - Yoan Moncada - 21 years old - 78 overall

SP - Lucas Giolito - 22 years old - 68 overall

P - Michael Kopech - 20 years old - 66 overall

P - Reynaldo Lopez - 23 years old - 64 overall

C - Zack Collins - 22 years old - 61 overall

P - Carson Fullmer - 23 years old - 58 overall

Who can blame the Chicago White Sox for trying to emulate what the Cubs did on the North Side of the city?

The White Sox have gone with an impressive youth movement that will likely sacrifice some level of competitiveness in the present for legitimate title contention shortly thereafter. They have eight highly touted young players in the organization at different levels.

More than half of the players are in the majors or have at least gotten their feet wet. If you pick the White Sox to control, you have potential trade chips in veteran third baseman Todd Frazier and first baseman/designated hitter Jose Abreu.

If not, there's enough on the major league roster to make things interesting – if you're a highly skilled player in the game. There's enough talent on the way to the big leagues to have success after a season or two of development.

Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 17 : New York Yankees

Brian Mazique/Mic.com Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees

C - Gary Sanchez - 24 years old - 84 overall

RHP - Luis Severino - 23 years old - 73 overall

1B - Greg Bird - 24 years old - 73 overall

SS - Gleyber Torres - 20 years old - 57 overall

OF - Clint Frazier - 22 years old - 67 overall

OF - Blake Rutherford - 19 years old - 54 overall

SS - Jorge Mateo - 21 years old - 66 overall

OF - Aaron Judge - 24 years old - 68 overall

P - James Kaprielian - 22 years old - 63 overall

P - Justus Sheffield - 20 years old - 61 overall

We're not used to the Yankees being included in rebuilding conversations. Usually, this team is at the top of the food chain.

In the last two seasons, Yankees management has smartly decided to replenish its farm system, and it did so with a variety of trades.

Now the Yankees major league and minor league clubs are stacked with prospects.

The best of the bunch is Sanchez. He showed fans a glimpse of the power he possesses by cranking out 20 home runs in just 53 games last season. He finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

There's a good amount of power potential elsewhere. The 6'7" Aaron Judge has some Giancarlo Stanton and Frank Howard-like potential, and Greg Bird is also an intriguing talent.

It may not be long before the Yankees have their next "Core Four" in place.

Best Teams to Rebuild in MLB The Show 17 : Atlanta Braves

Brian Mazique/Mic.com Dansby Swanson of Atlanta Braves

SS - Dansby Swanson - 23 years old - 77 overall

2B - Ozzie Albies - 20 years old - 69 overall

3B - Rio Ruiz - 22 years old - 67 overall

P - Kolby Allard - 19 years old - 61 overall

P - Mike Soroka - 19 years old - 63 overall

P - Ian Anderson - 18 years old - 54 overall

SS - Kevin Maitan - 18 years old - 56 overall

P - Sean Newcomb - 23 years old - 59 overall

Of - Ronald Acuna - 19 years old - 58 overall

It all starts with highly touted shortstop Dansby Swanson. He was the number one pick in the 2015 MLB draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in a major deal in 2016.

He's already rated a 77 in the game and has an A in potential.

It would be smart to build around him, but that's not all the Braves youth movement has to offer.

Ozzie Albies is a potential double-play partner for Swanson, though he's a little younger and not nearly as far along in the development process.

Atlanta also has some solid young arms on the way, and that is in addition to 26-year-old staff ace Julio Teheran.

Atlanta probably isn't ready to compete just yet, but they're still a fun team to play with for now.

Also, choosing the Braves means you get to play half your games in the brand new SunTrust Park. New is good.

Note: All stats, unless otherwise linked, are from MLB The Show 17 in-game data.

More sports gaming news and updates

Are you a sports gamer? Check out more content from Mic, including tips for leveling up your NBA 2K17 MyPlayer, playing quarterback in Madden 17, our review of MLB The Show 17 and the classic Nintendo sports games we want to see on the Switch.