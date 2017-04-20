Driving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is as straightforward as it gets. Hold the A button to accelerate, the B button to brake and the R button to get your Fast and Furious drift on. However, it's not immediately clear how to drive backward in Mario Kart 8.

If you're new to the series but want to show off your driving skills on the Switch game, here's how you can throw that kart in reverse.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Guide: How to drive backward in MK8 on Switch

Keeping in mind the basics, driving in the reverse direction is as simple as driving forward. To drive backward in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, simply hold the B button to brake until you come to a full stop, then keep holding it. Congratulations, you're now driving backward.

While driving backward, you're still able to steer left or right with the analog stick or directional buttons.

Unfortunately, driving backward won't win you any races in MK8. Even though you can steer, drifting is off-limits — a core part of winning races in Mario Kart 8. And if you're trying to paraglide backward — well, good luck to you.

Driving in reverse may seem useless, but it can come in handy when you need to get out of a hairy situation, like when you've run straight into a wall or a mucky part of the track. Or when you want to show off, if you command a strong enough lead you can back yourself across the finish line. Be sure to hit the X button and change the camera view so you can get a good look at everyone you've shamed.

