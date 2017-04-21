Persona 5 is chock-full of things to do — it's an enormous game that'll take you dozens of hours to complete. But when you do finally finish up, there's more waiting for you. Persona 5 has a New Game + mode, which means you can play through the game once and then play it again, carrying over multiple things you've unlocked or earned in your previous playthrough.

It means you can start a brand new story with added bonuses, so if you're itching to play through again, this is the best way to do it. Here's everything you need to know about New Game + in Persona 5.

Persona 5 New Game Plus: How to access New Game +

If you want to play through the game again in New Game + mode, you'll need to complete the game. You don't need to do anything special aside from play through the main game, watch the credits roll, and sit back to enjoy the ending. When the ending is complete, you'll be given a prompt to save your "Clear Data." Your Clear Data is essentially a copy of the game data you've accumulated throughout your first playthrough.

GGEZ The "Clear Data" in question.

Be sure to save the Clear Data, and be wary of overwriting it. You can't get it back if you make that mistake. Once you've gotten your Clear Data saved in a safe place, you can go back to the main menu. Choose "Load Game" and load your Clear Data. You should be prompted to carry over the data from your Clear Data save file. Select "yes" to do so, and you'll be loaded into a New Game + save file.

Persona 5 New Game Plus: Everything that carries over in New Game +

You'll be able to bring all the progress made throughout the Knowledge, Guts, Proficiency, Kindness, and Charm stats to your new playthrough. If you maxed them out in your last game, you won't have to worry about doing this again, freeing you up to worry about other aspects of the game.

Every Persona you unlocked during your first game will also be carried over to the Velvet Room. You'll be able to fuse new Personas and experiment beyond the progress you already made previously.

If you're concerned about playtime stats and other minutiae, all of these stats will carry over as well. If you need more of a challenge for this new augmented playthrough, make sure you just select a higher difficulty mode.

Go get 'em in your New Game + playthrough of Persona 5.

More Persona 5 news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on the latest entry in the Persona series, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's a guide to building relationships with the game's Confidant system, and a guide to when and how you can name your main character.