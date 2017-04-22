The roster for the upcoming NBA Playground, which is set for release in May, game has been released. It's a new street arcade hoops title from Saber Interactive that features NBA players of the past and present and 200 are featured. Graphically, it pays homage to NBA Jam, but there's a funky vibe to the character models and courts that hints at NBA Street.
Here's the full list of the players included in the game, according to GameSpot.
Aaron Gordon
Al Horford
Al Jefferson
Alex English
Allen Iverson
Alonzo Mourning
Andre Drummond
Andrew Wiggins
Anfernee Hardaway
Anthony Davis
Ben McLemore
Ben Simmons
Bill Laimbeer
Bill Russell
Bill Walton
Billy Cunningham
Blake Griffin
Bradley Beal
Brandon Ingram
Brook Lopez
Buddy Hield
CJ McCollum
Carmelo Anthony
Chandler Parsons
Chauncey Billups
Chris Bosh
Chris Mullin
Chris Paul
Chris Webber
Clyde Drexler
Damian Lillard
Danilo Gallinari
Danny Ainge
David Robinson
DeAndre Jordan
DeMar DeRozan
DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarre Carroll
Dell Curry
Derrick Rose
Dikembe Mutombo
Dirk Nowitzki
Dominique Wilkins
Dragan Bender
Draymond Green
Dwight Howard
Dwyane Wade
Elfrid Payton
Emmanuel Mudiay
Enes Kanter
Eric Bledsoe
Evan Turner
Frank Kaminsky
George Gervin
George Hill
George Mikan
Goran Dragic
Gordon Hayward
Grant Hill
Greg Monroe
Hakeem Olajuwon
Harrison Barnes
Hassan Whiteside
Ian Mahinmi
Jabari Parker
Jahlil Okafor
Jakob Poeltl
Jamal Crawford
Jamal Murray
James Harden
James Worthy
Jason Kidd
Jaylen Brown
Jeff Teague
Jeremy Lin
Jimmy Butler
Joel Embiid
John Stockton
John Wall
Jonas Valanciunas
Jordan Clarkson
Jrue Holiday
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl Malone
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Kevin Johnson
Kevin Love
Kris Dunn
Kris Humphries
Kristaps Porzingis
Kyle Lowry
Kyrie Irving
LaMarcus Aldridge
Larry Johnson
LeBron James
Luis Scola
Luol Deng
Magic Johnson
Marc Gasol
Marcus Morris
Marcus Smart
Marquese Chriss
Mason Plumlee
Matt Barnes
Maurice Cheeks
Michael Beasley
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
Mike Conley Jr.
Mitch Richmond
Monta Ellis
Nenê
Nerlens Noel
Nicolas Batum
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Vucevic
Oscar Robertson
Otto Porter Jr.
Patrick Beverley
Patrick Ewing
Pau Gasol
Paul George
Paul Millsap
Paul Westphal
Rajon Rondo
Ray Allen
Reggie Jackson
Ricky Rubio
Robert Parish
Roy Hibbert
Rudy Gay
Rudy Gobert
Russell Westbrook
Scottie Pippen
Shaquille O'Neal
Shawn Kemp
Shawn Marion
Spud Webb
Stephen Curry
Steven Adams
Thon Maker
Tim Hardaway
Trey Burke
Ty Lawson
Tyreke Evans
Victor Oladipo
Vince Carter
Walt Frazier
Willis Reed
Wilt Chamberlain
Zach LaVine
Zach Randolph
There are 42 legends and the official Twitter account hints that more players will be added in the future.
With post-release updates and a charming concept, NBA Playgrounds could be a sleeper hit.
More sports gaming news and updates
Are you a sports gamer? Check out more content from Mic, including tips for leveling up your NBA 2K17 MyPlayer, playing quarterback in Madden 17, our review of MLB The Show 17 and the classic Nintendo sports games we want to see on the Switch.