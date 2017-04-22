The roster for the upcoming NBA Playground, which is set for release in May, game has been released. It's a new street arcade hoops title from Saber Interactive that features NBA players of the past and present and 200 are featured. Graphically, it pays homage to NBA Jam, but there's a funky vibe to the character models and courts that hints at NBA Street.

Here's the full list of the players included in the game, according to GameSpot.

Aaron Gordon

Al Horford

Al Jefferson

Alex English

Allen Iverson

Alonzo Mourning

Andre Drummond

Andrew Wiggins

Anfernee Hardaway

Anthony Davis

Ben McLemore

Ben Simmons

Bill Laimbeer

Bill Russell

Bill Walton

Billy Cunningham

Blake Griffin

Bradley Beal

Brandon Ingram

Brook Lopez

Buddy Hield

CJ McCollum

Carmelo Anthony

Chandler Parsons

Chauncey Billups

Chris Bosh

Chris Mullin

Chris Paul

Chris Webber

Clyde Drexler

Damian Lillard

Danilo Gallinari

Danny Ainge

David Robinson

DeAndre Jordan

DeMar DeRozan

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarre Carroll

Dell Curry

Derrick Rose

Dikembe Mutombo

Dirk Nowitzki

Dominique Wilkins

Dragan Bender

Draymond Green

Dwight Howard

Dwyane Wade

Elfrid Payton

Emmanuel Mudiay

Enes Kanter

Eric Bledsoe

Evan Turner

Frank Kaminsky

George Gervin

George Hill

George Mikan

Goran Dragic

Gordon Hayward

Grant Hill

Greg Monroe

Hakeem Olajuwon

Harrison Barnes

Hassan Whiteside

Ian Mahinmi

Jabari Parker

Jahlil Okafor

Jakob Poeltl

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Murray

James Harden

James Worthy

Jason Kidd

Jaylen Brown

Jeff Teague

Jeremy Lin

Jimmy Butler

Joel Embiid

John Stockton

John Wall

Jonas Valanciunas

Jordan Clarkson

Jrue Holiday

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Malone

Kawhi Leonard

Kevin Durant

Kevin Johnson

Kevin Love

Kris Dunn

Kris Humphries

Kristaps Porzingis

Kyle Lowry

Kyrie Irving

LaMarcus Aldridge

Larry Johnson

LeBron James

Luis Scola

Luol Deng

Magic Johnson

Marc Gasol

Marcus Morris

Marcus Smart

Marquese Chriss

Mason Plumlee

Matt Barnes

Maurice Cheeks

Michael Beasley

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Mike Conley Jr.

Mitch Richmond

Monta Ellis

Nenê

Nerlens Noel

Nicolas Batum

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Vucevic

Oscar Robertson

Otto Porter Jr.

Patrick Beverley

Patrick Ewing

Pau Gasol

Paul George

Paul Millsap

Paul Westphal

Rajon Rondo

Ray Allen

Reggie Jackson

Ricky Rubio

Robert Parish

Roy Hibbert

Rudy Gay

Rudy Gobert

Russell Westbrook

Scottie Pippen

Shaquille O'Neal

Shawn Kemp

Shawn Marion

Spud Webb

Stephen Curry

Steven Adams

Thon Maker

Tim Hardaway

Trey Burke

Ty Lawson

Tyreke Evans

Victor Oladipo

Vince Carter

Walt Frazier

Willis Reed

Wilt Chamberlain

Zach LaVine

Zach Randolph

There are 42 legends and the official Twitter account hints that more players will be added in the future.

The official roster list of #NBAPlaygrounds, with hundreds more to arrive soon after! https://t.co/NFoyqnXnZD

With post-release updates and a charming concept, NBA Playgrounds could be a sleeper hit.

