Casual, fresh-out-of-the-White-House Barack Obama may be the best Obama.

For his first speech since leaving the White House in January, Barack Obama showed up at the University of Chicago on Monday afternoon in a much more casual look than we've seen him in before.

He arrived in a dark grey suit and a white shirt, which was left unbuttoned at the top without a tie.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Barack Obama at the University of Chicago on Monday

Scott Olson/Getty Images Barack Obama at the University of Chicago on Monday

NOW: Former President Obama delivers first major speech since leaving the White House https://t.co/GHFQ0O89Tn https://t.co/TbHnTWqklj

And Twitter, eased by his casual presence, flipped over Obama's disregard for the tie.

I've never felt anything as much as I'm feeling Obama without the tie

Can you imagine Obama looking at you like this with his no tie shirt unbuttoned post presidency glow self?!! Lordddd

No tie #Obama is awesome too ????

No tie(s) Obama! ????

No tie and top button unbuttoned super relaxed Obama is my favorite Obama.

Let me be clear...@BarackObama should never wear a tie again. Ever. #Obama

He's just chillin', you know?

No tie Obama is my favorite Obama. So chill.

A much more relaxed looking former President Obama. No tie.

No tie, top button undone, leaned back in the chair ... Obama looking real tanned and relaxed on his 1st 100 days out of office ????

He's just easing into his retirement, you know?

Obama is never wearing a tie again.

President Obama ain't never wearing a tie again, lmao.

Barack I'm-never-wearing-a-tie-again Obama is back ?? https://t.co/WmYCb3JuRv

Beyond just the lack of tie, people in general noticed how refreshed and tanned he looked, after that highly necessary vacation.

Obama looking like a million bucks.

@seanhannity @nytimes Obama is tanned and rested and still great

President Obama looks fantastic! #MSNBC

Absence really does make the heart grow fonder. And that's especially true, apparently, when you're Barack Obama.