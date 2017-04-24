Obama didn't wear a tie for his first speech since leaving office. Twitter loved it.
By Rachel Lubitz
Casual, fresh-out-of-the-White-House Barack Obama may be the best Obama. 

For his first speech since leaving the White House in January, Barack Obama showed up at the University of Chicago on Monday afternoon in a much more casual look than we've seen him in before.

He arrived in a dark grey suit and a white shirt, which was left unbuttoned at the top without a tie.

Barack Obama at the University of Chicago on MondaySource: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
And Twitter, eased by his casual presence, flipped over Obama's disregard for the tie. 

He's just chillin', you know?

He's just easing into his retirement, you know? 

Beyond just the lack of tie, people in general noticed how refreshed and tanned he looked, after that highly necessary vacation

Absence really does make the heart grow fonder. And that's especially true, apparently, when you're Barack Obama. 

