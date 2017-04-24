Serena Williams shares message with her baby, "the world's youngest No. 1," on Instagram
Serena Williams shares message with her baby, "the world's youngest No. 1," on Instagram

By Claire Lampen
Serena Williams, mom-to-be and one of the greatest athletes of all time, shared a nice message to her future child Monday on Instagram, in which she generously offered to "share being No. 1 in the world" with said baby. Williams' fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, also got a shout-out. 

You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players' box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being No. 1 in the world with you ... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. [Winking-face emoji] from the world's oldest No. 1 to the world's youngest No. 1. 

The World Tennis Association confirmed Williams, who announced her pregnancy Wednesday on Snapchat, as its No. 1 player for the 317th week on Monday morning. 

Williams, who continually blasts sexist and racial stereotypes, is more or less guaranteed to be a cool mom. "The world's youngest No. 1" is one lucky kid. 

Claire Lampen
