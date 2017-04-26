Caitlyn Jenner says she would "seriously" consider running for office

Trans woman and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, says she's open to running for office in the next few years.

According to CNN, at an appearance at Manhattan's 92nd Street Y community center Monday night, Jenner said she was planning her own response if Trump and Republicans continue to "screw up." She added, "My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I've got a voice and they better listen, okay? I will come after them."

Jenner said the "skeletons in my closet" are no longer a factor and that she was interested in determining whether she would "be better working from the inside. If that is the case ... I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective."

The former athlete and reality star said her party affiliation has not changed, and she still believes in "something called the Constitution and limited government."

Her decision to float a campaign bid — for what office is unknown — comes on the tail of a Monday evening appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, during which Jenner criticized the president's record on LGBTQ issues. In a Tuesday CNN appearance, Jenner added, "As far as LGBT issues, yes, he's made some mistakes. I don't support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up."

Jenner is is currently promoting her new book, The Secrets of My Life.