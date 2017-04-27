Twitter is helpfully reminding Trump that Puerto Rico is part of the US

President Donald Trump is attacking Democrats for trying to "bail out ... Puerto Rico with your tax dollars," which, in a pair of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning, he said was "Sad!"

Democrats are trying to bail out insurance companies from disastrous #ObamaCare, and Puerto Rico with your tax dollars. Sad!

The Democrats want to shut government if we don't bail out Puerto Rico and give billions to their insurance companies for OCare failure. NO!

The tweets came in response to a Democratic effort to help Puerto Rico — which is mired in a massive debt crisis — cover Medicaid.

"NO!" Trump wrote in response to the push.

While the president clearly opposes using Americans' tax dollars to help out the territory, many helpfully pointed out that Puerto Rico is — in fact — part of the United States of America.

oh no can you believe taxpayer money could be spent on the taxpaying U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico https://t.co/6IEfHPfloF

Puerto Rico is part of the United States and the people who live there are US citizens and taxpayers, you jackass https://t.co/xVrgsd7voX

@realDonaldTrump I also just realized that Trump almost certainly doesn't know that Puerto Rico is part of the United States.

@realDonaldTrump The American citizens of Puerto Rico deserve to be treated fairly. Health and civil rights are not partisan issues.

@realDonaldTrump Think of Puerto Rico like your daughter Tiffany: she is *technically* part of your family, but mostly you don't care and ignore her.

So @realDonaldTrump tweets two times about #PuertoRico in last 24 hours and US political media goes meh. Even when Trump tweets, nada.

In the tweets, Trump also accused Democrats of attempting to shut down the government over "disastrous" Obamacare.