Twitter is helpfully reminding Trump that Puerto Rico is part of the US
Getty Images

Twitter is helpfully reminding Trump that Puerto Rico is part of the US

By Eric Lutz
 | 

President Donald Trump is attacking Democrats for trying to "bail out ... Puerto Rico with your tax dollars," which, in a pair of tweets Wednesday night and Thursday morning, he said was "Sad!"

The tweets came in response to a Democratic effort to help Puerto Rico — which is mired in a massive debt crisis — cover Medicaid.

"NO!" Trump wrote in response to the push.

While the president clearly opposes using Americans' tax dollars to help out the territory, many helpfully pointed out that Puerto Rico is — in fact — part of the United States of America.

In the tweets, Trump also accused Democrats of attempting to shut down the government over "disastrous" Obamacare.

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage