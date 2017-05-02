Of course Rihanna would take this outrageous Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme to heart. To the 2017 Met Gala, Rihanna showed up in an outfit that can only really be described as "art" — and thusly won the night.

The ensemble, which is obviously by Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons, looks like piles of scrap paper, shooting out from Rihanna's body in shades of red and pink and blue, which she could literally hide behind.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

With bright pink cheeks and bright red shoes, the look was a perfect ode to Comme des Garçons, which is all about fearless style.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Truly, it was the best.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And Twitter reacted appropriately.

The look continued Rihanna's legacy of ruling the Met Gala red carpet, like when she showed up to the 2015 gala, of course, in an extravagant, one-of-a-kind stunner handmade by designer Guo Pei.

Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Or when she showed up in 2014 in this two-piece Stella McCartney number.

Rihanna at the 2014 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Truly, we don't even deserve Rihanna.