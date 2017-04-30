Comedian Hasan Minhaj stole the show at Saturday's White House Correspondent's Association Dinner with his simple and elegant opening line: "Welcome to the series finale of the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner."

Minhaj's upbeat and enthusiastic style livened up an otherwise sleepy event filled with presentations, awards and little to no mention of President Donald Trump.

Minhaj said twice that he was told not to roast the president or his administration. Though we can't confirm if this was another joke from the Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent, we can confirm he decided to go all in on the "orange man behind the Muslim ban," as he described Trump.

Here are eight of Minhaj's best jokes of the night, some of which could double as a truth bomb the media needed to hear.

Minhaj explained where journalists rank.

Hasan Minhaj on Trump: "You guys are Public Enemy Number One. You are his biggest enemy. Journalists. ISIS. Normal-length ties." https://t.co/IYQpm5dB2r





And how the entire event came down to an immigrant.

@HasanMinhaj: "No one wanted to do this so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant." #WHCD2017 #WHCD #NerdProm https://t.co/h5k70XqtvR





Minhaj went in on Trump's absence from the event.

I get why Donald Trump didn't want to be roasted tonight. By the looks of him he's been roasting nonstop for the past 70 years." #WHCD2017 https://t.co/XOz11K9CWK

And the president's bizarre tweeting habits.

Comedian @hasanminhaj: "Who is tweeting at 3a sober? ... Trump because it's 10a in Russia. Those are business hours

He explained how journalists are the country's newest minority.

Hasan Minhaj to the press: "Now you know what it feels like to be a minority" #WHCD2017





But still couldn't believe Fox dared to show up.

@HasanMinhaj: "I'm amazed Fox News even showed up-It's hard to trust you guys when you backed a man like Bill O'Reilly for years" #WHCD2017 https://t.co/aE6IyB1hk3

Minhaj gave Steve Bannon a special shoutout.

OMG. Hasan Minhaj on Steve Bannon. https://t.co/BuFZtCnLY8

And explained the real reason the leader of the United States didn't show up.

@HasanMinhaj: "The leader of our country is not here - And that's because he lives in Moscow" #WHCD2017 https://t.co/GbzB0YhB9v

Minaj's final statement was far from a joke but is still worth watching over and over again.