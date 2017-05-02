Kim Kardashian West opts for a slinky white Vivienne Westwood dress for the 2017 Met Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

By Rachel Lubitz
This is the first year ever that Kim Kardashian West showed up to the Met Gala sans Kanye West, but don't worry about her. She can still shut down a red carpet just fine.

To this year's event on Monday evening, Kardashian West arrived solo in a slinky, simple white dress by Vivienne Westwood. 

Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Compared to her looks from previous years, it was extremely tame. Like in 2016, she and her husband showed up in matching silver, glittery Balmain ensembles. 

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2016 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2016 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

In 2015, Kardashian West showed up in a barely-there see-through lace dress.  

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2015 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the 2015 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

And in 2013, Kardashian West's dress was coined "the couch dress" and quickly became a meme

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2013 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2013 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

So maybe Kardashian West just got tired of hogging all the spotlight — and wanted to give someone else a chance this year. (You know, like Rihanna.)

