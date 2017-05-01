Met Gala 2017: See every red carpet look, from Anna Wintour to Zendaya

The Met Gala has long been the breeding ground for some of the most iconic fashion moments of our time, from Princess Diana in that midnight blue slip at the 1996 Met Gala to Sarah Jessica Parker in that kilt dress at the 2006 gala to Rihanna in that Guo Pei masterpiece at the 2015 Met Gala.

It's one of the only red carpets in existence that encourage celebrities and fashionistas to really take a chance, and because of that, it's usually the least boring red carpet of the year. (Thank god for that.)

So in anticipation of this, here's a live, updated list of all the best looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet (which was actually white and blue this year).

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Anna Wintour at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Gisele Bündchen in Stella McCartney and Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Claire Danes

Claire Danes at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh in Comme des Garçons

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela by John Galliano

Katy Perry at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

Mindy Kaling at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta

Daisy Ridley at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Sofia Richie in Topshop

Sofia Richie at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Gabriela Hearst

Laura Dern at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Versace

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Katie Holmes in Zac Posen

Katie Holmes at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Allison Williams in Diane von Furstenberg

Allison Williams at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Solange in Thom Browne

Solange Knowles at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in La Perla

Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in H&M

Nicki Minaj at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madonna in Moschino

Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang

Bella Hadid at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Chanel

Cara Delevingne at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Calvin Klein

Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Blake Lively in Versace

Blake Lively at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the 2017 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

Kim Kardashian West in Vivienne Westwood

Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala Charles Sykes/AP

Mic will continue to update this list as the night goes on.