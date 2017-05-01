Met Gala 2017: See every red carpet look, from Anna Wintour to Zendaya

The Met Gala has long been the breeding ground for some of the most iconic fashion moments of our time, from Princess Diana in that midnight blue slip at the 1996 Met Gala to Sarah Jessica Parker in that kilt dress at the 2006 gala to Rihanna in that Guo Pei masterpiece at the 2015 Met Gala.
It's one of the only red carpets in existence that encourage celebrities and fashionistas to really take a chance, and because of that, it's usually the least boring red carpet of the year. (Thank god for that.)
So in anticipation of this, here's a live, updated list of all the best looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet (which was actually white and blue this year).
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Gisele Bündchen in Stella McCartney and Tom Brady
Claire Danes
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh in Comme des Garçons
Katy Perry in Maison Margiela by John Galliano
Aziz Ansari
Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung
Daisy Ridley in Oscar de la Renta
Sofia Richie in Topshop
Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons
Jaden Smith
Laura Dern in Gabriela Hearst
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
Kylie Jenner in Versace
Katie Holmes in Zac Posen
Allison Williams in Diane von Furstenberg
Solange in Thom Browne
Kendall Jenner in La Perla
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino
Nicki Minaj in H&M
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Madonna in Moschino
Serena Williams
Bella Hadid in Alexander Wang
Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Julianne Moore in Calvin Klein
Blake Lively in Versace
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Reese Witherspoon
Kim Kardashian West in Vivienne Westwood
Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana
Mic will continue to update this list as the night goes on.