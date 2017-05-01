Jaden Smith's Met Gala accessory? His shaved-off dreadlocks.

For an event as wild as the 2017 Met Gala, with its theme of Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons, we expected Jaden Smith would dress appropriately. Maybe he'd wear shorts with his suit jacket, or maybe he'd wear a skirt.

But carry his newly-shorn dreadlocks as an accessory? That's not something we expected.

To the 2017 Met Gala, Smith walked the blue and white red carpet with his cut-off blonde dreadlocks in his hands, like a clutch.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Jaden Smith at the 2017 Met Gala

It was just April when Smith made headlines for cutting off his locs, so we guess he decided to keep them specifically to carry at the Met Gala.

Surprisingly, Twitter was, for the most part, pretty here for it.

Jaden Smith brought his dreads to the Met Gala, lmfao! #MetGala

Jaden Smith Legit carried his dreads he cut off to the #MetGala. AN ICON!

MetGala2017: #JadenSmith brought his old dreads as his accessory

I think Jaden Smith carrying his cut-off hair in his hands as an accessory wins the avant-garde prize of the #metgala night so far.

And Lorde was here for it too.

wow coolest thing i've seen in ages love some freaky victorian goth hair usage https://t.co/ZsCrMWxEl2

For an event that's supposed to be breaking fashion's rules, this is an accessory that honestly makes sense.